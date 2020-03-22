New COVID-19 Cases Announced in Chippewa, Otsego and Roscommon Counties

At least four new cases of the novel coronavirus were announced Sunday in Northern Michigan.

Testing by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has identified Chippewa County’s first presumptive positive.

A specimen is being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

They say the person is a man with a medical history.

He is currently being hospitalized in isolation outside of Chippewa County.

Otsego County has its second positive case.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says a man is in isolation and recuperating at home.

McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey says a patient in their COVID isolation unit has tested positive for the coronavirus.

They say the patient was first admitted to the unit on March 17.

McLaren Northern Michigan says this is their first positive result from testing.

The Central Michigan Health Department says Roscommon County has its first confirmed case.

No details on the individual have been released.