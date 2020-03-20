Coronavirus Demographics

Friday morning we told you the state confirmed more than 200 more covid-19 cases bringing the total to 549 in Michigan.

We wanted to know the demographics of the cases.

You may have heard that this mainly affects older people but the numbers aren’t really reflecting that.

It’s at 1% for people up to 19 years old and 5% for those 80 and older.

Most cases are concentrated in those 40 to 59 years old.

It’s important to remember that there are a multitude of factors that go into who is exposed.

If you look at the overall percentage of cases by sex it’s split pretty much right down the middle.

51% are male.

49% are female.

The state says about 2,600 people have been tested in Michigan so far.