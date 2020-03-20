Adopt-A-Pet Friday

Cody Cody

Cooper in wheelbarrow Cooper in wheelbarrow

Hogan Hogan

ZIBZEE



SPECTRE

LANCY

JUDGE

GROUCHIE



DOG CASPER

BRUNO

ARNOLD

ANGEL

Here are our adoptable pets for this week’s Adopt-A-Pet Friday on ‘the four’.

Great Lakes Humane Society:

Cody is a seven-year-old pit bull mix who is very gentle and well behaved. He does well with other dogs. Cody was rescued after spending his life on a chain and he has a raspy bark, but those sad days are now over. He is ready for a happy new life with a loving family.

Hogan is an 86 pound American bulldog mix who gets along with other dogs after a proper introduction. He does chase squirrels and needs a strong owner who can work with him on walking on a leash properly. Of course, he is neutered, vaccinated and ready for a new loving home!

Cooper is a five-year-old male Weimaraner mix who is looking for a new home because he guards his food around toddlers. Cooper does well with adults and older children and is good with other dogs.

Humane Society of Midland County:

CASPER

3-year-old Spayed Female, good with other dogs, loves kids and housebroken. Adoption includes spay, vaccines, heartworm test, and microchip. Casper has a reduced adoption fee of just $50! Casper is currently in a foster home, please visit www.hsomc.org and submit an application if interested in meeting Casper.

BRUNO

3-year-old Neutered Male, born completely blind. He loves other dogs in social settings but in the home may need to be the only dog as he has gotten into some scraps primarily with male dogs in a home. Adoption fee $175 includes neuter, vaccines, heartworm test and microchip. Come to 4371 E Ashman St Midland MI 48642 989 835-1877

SPECTRE

3-4-year-old Neutered Male. Spectre came into the shelter in horrible shape, he had a severe parasite infestation as well as a blockage that had been untreated for a long time. We were able to successfully remove the blockage and treat his ailments and he’s healthy and ready for a home! He will be best suited in a home with kids 10 and over. He is currently in foster care so visit www.hsomc.org and submit an adoption application if interested in him. Adoption fee $175 includes neuter, vaccines, heartworm test and microchip.

LANCY

4-year-old spayed female, super sweet but sad girl. Good with other dogs, timid at first but very gentle.Adoption fee $175 includes spay, vaccines, heartworm test, and microchip. Come to 4371 E Ashman St Midland MI 48642 989 835-1877

JUDGE

7-month-old Female, very sweet girl. Scared in the shelter environment but sweet.Adoption fee $200 includes spay, vaccines, heartworm test, and microchip. Currently, in a foster home, visit www.hsomc.org to submit an application if interested in Judge.

ZIBZEE

1-year-old female, surrendered with 6 other dogs as the owner was overwhelmed after trying to keep all the siblings from a litter. Sweet but timid at the first girl. Adoption fee $175 includes spay, vaccines, heartworm test, and microchip. Come to 4371 E Ashman St Midland MI 48642 989 835-1877

GROUCHIE

2-3-year-old Male very sweet dog came in as a confused stray but no owner came forward for him much to our surprise. He is friendly, knows basic commands, likes to play fetch and is a smart energetic dog. Currently in a foster home, please submit an application at www.hsomc.org if interested in meeting him.

ARNOLD

7-year-old Male, very sweet, outgoing, active and loving dog. Good with other dogs, eager to please and affectionate boy. He has some arthritis but it doesn’t slow him down at all!Adoption fee $75 includes neuter, vaccines, heartworm test and microchip. Currently in a foster home, if interested in Arnold please submit an application at www.hsomc.org to meet him.