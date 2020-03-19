Bissell Announces Emergency “Empty the Shelters” Adoption Special

This is the perfect time to adopt a pet from your local shelter and now through Mar 25, the Bissell Pet Foundation will be supporting 30 shelters across Michigan with an Emergency Empty the Shelter’s Adoption Special.

For only 25 dollars, you can get a new furry companion to keep you company during these tough times.

There are dozens of amazing pets to choose from, and once an online application is submitted, the shelter staff will work with potential adopters to schedule an in-person appointment with social distancing in mind.

To learn more about the program and see participating shelters, click here.