Treetops Resort Donates Left Over Food to Employees, People In Need

A northern Michigan resort is using their forced shutdown to do a little good.

Treetops Resort in Gaylord shut down because of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders to combat the coronavirus spread.

The resort had several events cancelled and several thousands of dollars of food.

Instead of throwing things away, they decided to give it all to their employees affected by the shutdown.

“They do so much for us, this was a simple decision. I know the needs of the community, and I know in a time like this, the needs are even greater, so again, easy decision,” said Assistant General Manager Kevin McKinley.

Some food has already been donated to area students in need of lunch during school closures.

Any left over food will be donated to those in need in the Gaylord area.