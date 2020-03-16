Northern Michigan Restaurants Offering To-Go, Delivery Services Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to close bars and restaurants for dine-in services amid the coronavirus crisis, many northern Michigan restaurants and bars are offering to-go and delivery services.

Below is a listing of northern Michigan restaurants and bars that are offering to-go and delivery services. New entries will be added.

Traverse City Area Public Schools, Traverse City

Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27

Providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years of age and younger at four pick-up locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available on first-come, first-serve basis. No identification or proof of school enrollment required.

Blair Elementary School, 1625 Sawyer Road, Traverse City

Long Lake Elementary School, 7600 North Long Lake Road, Traverse City

Traverse Heights Elementary School, 933 Rose Street, Traverse City

East Middle School, 1776 Three Mile Road North, Traverse City

Grand Traverse Salad Company, Traverse City: (231) 642-5900

2500 W South Airport Rd, Traverse City, MI 49684

Offering take-out and delivery services.

Willie’s Rear, Traverse City: (231) 421-5506

1315 W South Airport Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686

Offering carry-out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bob’s Place, Alanson: 231-203-2176

7515 US-31, Alanson, MI 49706

Offering take-out and delivery.

Back Door Saloon, Houghton Lake: 989-202-4800

5819 W. Houghton Lake Dr.

Offering carry-out food, beer and wine from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Short’s Brewing Co., Bellaire: 231-498-2300

121 N Bridge St, Bellaire, MI 49615

Offering carry-out services from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mr.B’s Deli & Café, St. Helen: (989) 632-3559

2343 N St Helen Rd, St Helen, MI 48656

Offering free delivery to any senior.

Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Thompsonville: 231-378-2554

14848 Thompson Ave, Thompsonville 49683

Offering to-go and delivery services

Empire Village Inn, Empire: 231-326-5101

11601 S Lacore Road, Empire 49630

Offering to-go services

Latitude 44, Manton: 231-884-7595

308 Wall Street, Manton 49663

Offering to-go services

Pale Blue Smoking Co., Gladwin: 989-246-1152

111 E Cedar Avenue, Gladwin 48624

Offering to-go and delivery services

Vin Trofeo’s, Mt. Pleasant: 989-400-4120

120 South University Avenue, Mt. Pleasant 48858

Offering to-go and delivery services

Freddie’s Tavern, Mt. Pleasant: 989-773-2180

705 South Adams Street, Mt. Pleasant 48858

Offering to-go services

Little Mexico, Cadillac: 231-468-3504

2172 North Mitchell Street, Cadillac 49601

Offering to-go services

Deb’s Lakeside Café, Shelby: 231-450-4171

225 North Michigan Avenue, Shelby 49455

Offering to-go and delivery services to Shelby, Hart and New Era

Mitchell’s Deli, Shepherd: 989-567-2114

197 East Wright Avenue, Shepherd 48838

Offering to-go and delivery services

Park Street Café, Traverse City: 231-421-1747

113 Park Street, Traverse City 49684

Offering to-go and delivery services

Brenda’s Harbor Café, Ludington: 231-845-7434

316 South James Street, Ludington 49431

Offering to-go services

Village Grille, Tustin: 231-829-3000

112 Church Street, Tustin 49688

Offering to-go and delivery (up to five miles) services

Spikehorn Restaurant and Lounge, Houghton Lake: 989-366-9698

4955 East Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake, 48629

Offering to-go services

Bird’s Eye Outfitters, Sault Ste. Marie: 906-259-7121

107 East Portage Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie 49783

Offering to-go services

Thunder Bay River Bar and Grill, Alpena: 989-340-0831

1315 West Chisholm Street, Alpena 49707

Offering to-go services

Hammer’s Pub and Grub, Lake City: 231-295-1215

118 South Mains Street, Lake City 49651

Offering to-go services

Jack’s Place, Roscommon: 989-275-4218

Offering to-go and delivery services

Iron Pig Smokehouse, Gaylord: 989-448-2065

143 West Main Street, Gaylord 49735

Offering to-go and delivery services

Timeout Tavern, Clare: 989-424-6077

601 East McEwan Street, Clare 48617

Offering to-go and limited delivery services

Austin Brothers Beer Company, Alpena: 989-340-2300

821 West Miller Street, Alpena 49707

Offering to-go services

Pierson’s Grille and Spirits, Harbor Springs: 231-526-2967

130 State Street, Harbor Springs, 49740

Offering to-go services

JK’s Whisper Cage, Buckley: 231-269-3295

105 Industrial Drive, Buckley 49620

Offering to-go services

Big Buck Brewery, Gaylord: 989-448-7072

550 South Wisconsin Avenue, Gaylord 49735

Offering to-go and delivery services

Mel’s Country Café, Wellston: 231-848-4444

17337 Caberfae Highway, Wellston 49689

Offering to-go services

The Good Bowl, Traverse City: 231-252-2662

328 East Front Street, Traverse City 49684

Offering to-go services

Rygwelski’s Main Street Deli, Rogers City: 989-474-9265

186 South 3rd Street, Rogers City 49779

Offering to-go services

If you own a restaurant in northern Michigan and are offering to-go or delivery services during this time, feel free to reach out to us at news@9and10news.com and let us know.