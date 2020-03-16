Northern Michigan Restaurants Offering To-Go, Delivery Services Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to close bars and restaurants for dine-in services amid the coronavirus crisis, many northern Michigan restaurants and bars are offering to-go and delivery services.
Below is a listing of northern Michigan restaurants and bars that are offering to-go and delivery services. New entries will be added.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, Traverse City
Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27
Providing free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 years of age and younger at four pick-up locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available on first-come, first-serve basis. No identification or proof of school enrollment required.
Blair Elementary School, 1625 Sawyer Road, Traverse City
Long Lake Elementary School, 7600 North Long Lake Road, Traverse City
Traverse Heights Elementary School, 933 Rose Street, Traverse City
East Middle School, 1776 Three Mile Road North, Traverse City
Grand Traverse Salad Company, Traverse City: (231) 642-5900
2500 W South Airport Rd, Traverse City, MI 49684
Offering take-out and delivery services.
Willie’s Rear, Traverse City: (231) 421-5506
1315 W South Airport Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686
Offering carry-out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bob’s Place, Alanson: 231-203-2176
7515 US-31, Alanson, MI 49706
Offering take-out and delivery.
Back Door Saloon, Houghton Lake: 989-202-4800
5819 W. Houghton Lake Dr.
Offering carry-out food, beer and wine from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Short’s Brewing Co., Bellaire: 231-498-2300
121 N Bridge St, Bellaire, MI 49615
Offering carry-out services from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mr.B’s Deli & Café, St. Helen: (989) 632-3559
2343 N St Helen Rd, St Helen, MI 48656
Offering free delivery to any senior.
Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill, Thompsonville: 231-378-2554
14848 Thompson Ave, Thompsonville 49683
Offering to-go and delivery services
Empire Village Inn, Empire: 231-326-5101
11601 S Lacore Road, Empire 49630
Offering to-go services
Latitude 44, Manton: 231-884-7595
308 Wall Street, Manton 49663
Offering to-go services
Pale Blue Smoking Co., Gladwin: 989-246-1152
111 E Cedar Avenue, Gladwin 48624
Offering to-go and delivery services
Vin Trofeo’s, Mt. Pleasant: 989-400-4120
120 South University Avenue, Mt. Pleasant 48858
Offering to-go and delivery services
Freddie’s Tavern, Mt. Pleasant: 989-773-2180
705 South Adams Street, Mt. Pleasant 48858
Offering to-go services
Little Mexico, Cadillac: 231-468-3504
2172 North Mitchell Street, Cadillac 49601
Offering to-go services
Deb’s Lakeside Café, Shelby: 231-450-4171
225 North Michigan Avenue, Shelby 49455
Offering to-go and delivery services to Shelby, Hart and New Era
Mitchell’s Deli, Shepherd: 989-567-2114
197 East Wright Avenue, Shepherd 48838
Offering to-go and delivery services
Park Street Café, Traverse City: 231-421-1747
113 Park Street, Traverse City 49684
Offering to-go and delivery services
Brenda’s Harbor Café, Ludington: 231-845-7434
316 South James Street, Ludington 49431
Offering to-go services
Village Grille, Tustin: 231-829-3000
112 Church Street, Tustin 49688
Offering to-go and delivery (up to five miles) services
Spikehorn Restaurant and Lounge, Houghton Lake: 989-366-9698
4955 East Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake, 48629
Offering to-go services
Bird’s Eye Outfitters, Sault Ste. Marie: 906-259-7121
107 East Portage Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie 49783
Offering to-go services
Thunder Bay River Bar and Grill, Alpena: 989-340-0831
1315 West Chisholm Street, Alpena 49707
Offering to-go services
Hammer’s Pub and Grub, Lake City: 231-295-1215
118 South Mains Street, Lake City 49651
Offering to-go services
Jack’s Place, Roscommon: 989-275-4218
Offering to-go and delivery services
Iron Pig Smokehouse, Gaylord: 989-448-2065
143 West Main Street, Gaylord 49735
Offering to-go and delivery services
Timeout Tavern, Clare: 989-424-6077
601 East McEwan Street, Clare 48617
Offering to-go and limited delivery services
Austin Brothers Beer Company, Alpena: 989-340-2300
821 West Miller Street, Alpena 49707
Offering to-go services
Pierson’s Grille and Spirits, Harbor Springs: 231-526-2967
130 State Street, Harbor Springs, 49740
Offering to-go services
JK’s Whisper Cage, Buckley: 231-269-3295
105 Industrial Drive, Buckley 49620
Offering to-go services
Big Buck Brewery, Gaylord: 989-448-7072
550 South Wisconsin Avenue, Gaylord 49735
Offering to-go and delivery services
Mel’s Country Café, Wellston: 231-848-4444
17337 Caberfae Highway, Wellston 49689
Offering to-go services
The Good Bowl, Traverse City: 231-252-2662
328 East Front Street, Traverse City 49684
Offering to-go services
Rygwelski’s Main Street Deli, Rogers City: 989-474-9265
186 South 3rd Street, Rogers City 49779
Offering to-go services
If you own a restaurant in northern Michigan and are offering to-go or delivery services during this time, feel free to reach out to us at news@9and10news.com and let us know.