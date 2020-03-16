Benzie Bus Offers Delivery Service for Supplies

Benzie Bus is doing more for their community than just giving rides during these trying times.

They will be helping to deliver much needed supplies to people in the community who can’t get out themselves.

They are working with pharmacies and grocery stores to help deliver food and medicine for the elderly and those who feel ill.

They will also be helping deliver for the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors food program.

Benzie Bus says these deliveries are necessary to keep everyone healthy.

“Help is on the way right, we have 22 busses. Let Benzie Bus bring the help to them. Again we don’t want folks that are feeling ill out there in the community. That’s what this is all about, stay home and let us help you,” said Executive Director of Benzie Bus, Bill Kennis.

If you would like a ride you can call 231-325-3000.

For food and medicine delivery, dial 211.