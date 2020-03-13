New Details Released on Montcalm County Coronavirus Case

There is now a confirmed case of coronavirus in our viewing area in Montcalm County.

The Mid-Michigan Health Department gave some more details on the case Friday.

We know the woman has a history of international travel.

She has been under quarantine since returning from traveling, and the health department says there is no known community exposure at this point.

The Centers for Disease Control is now doing more testing.

In Michigan, these are the counties with confirmed coronavirus cases.

It includes the woman from Montcalm County with a history of international travel.

There is one case in Ingham County.

Two in Kent County.

Two in Oakland County.

One in St. Clair County.

Two in Washtenaw County.

Michigan is one of six states closing all K-12 schools.

The others are Maryland, Kentucky, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon.