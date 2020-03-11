Coronavirus in Michigan: How Northern Michigan Senior Center is Keeping Elderly Safe

The elderly are the most at risk for serious illness with the coronavirus, so how are Northern Michigan senior centers prepared?

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke with the Friendship Centers of Emmet County.

“I love this place, I have a lot of fun here,” said Harold Noyes of the Friendship Center.

He has been playing ping pong there for four years. He loves to grab a bite to eat there too.

“The food is delicious, we have good cooks here,” Noyes said.

While he’s not too concerned about the coronavirus, executive director Denneen Smith has been keeping a close eye on developments.

“We’re concerned, we serve a very vulnerable population, and folks with diabetes, heart disease, and hyper tension are at far larger risk for serious illness,” Smith said.

They have been disinfecting surfaces to help *prevent the spread of illness.

“In addition to that, we really educate the folks who attend here about the spread of germs and ask them to make sure they are washing their hands, covering their cough, all those general precautions,” Smith said.

Smith says they have also put together a plan.

“So if things do get out of hand, or if they do start to ramp up, we’ll be prepared,” Smith said. “We’re really contemplating, what’s in the best interest of seniors and try to make decisions based on that.”

Even if that means changes to some of their activities.

“We may take a look at what activities we are offering and if they require the shared use of equipment, like Wii bowling, then we may have to limit those activities,” Smith said.

Like Noyes, some seniors aren’t concerned…

“There is some talk among seniors like ‘oh everyone is overreacting’ and, that may be the case, but I think it’s better for us to prepare and take active measures and kind of be safe than sorry,” Smith said.

They’re prepared with a plan, so folks like Noyes can keep having fun,

“I can’t say enough for this place and how wonderful it is, and everyone I talk to loves this place too,” Noyes.