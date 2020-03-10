Dr. Jill Biden Makes Primary Day Campaign Push In Michigan

The Biden campaign came into Primary Day with major leads in polls but they aren’t resting on projection, the former Vice President made three stops in the state on Monday and another Tuesday morning. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, toured the state Tuesday.

The fact both Biden’s spent Primary Day here in Michigan, while five other states were voting, shows how important the Mitten State is.

On Tuesday, it was a whole family affair.

“You know we are hoping things go our way so we’re all looking forward to today,” says Dr. Biden.

Dr. Biden made the final campaign stops of the Michigan Primary. While voters took to the ballot box, she was visiting a science center with Governor Gretchen Whitmer focusing on education.

“There has to be a change in the trajectory of education in this country,” says Dr. Biden, “It has to be focused on. It has to be of utmost importance.”

She says being a former teacher herself, a possible Biden Administration will focus on education.

“Did you see the confidence in these children? I mean they are going in all different directions and their minds are stimulated,” says Dr. Biden, “They are being creative and this is what education is. That’s why we have to put so much more money into education.”

She followed the event in Lansing with a trip to Flint with a student run business incubator program.

“STEM and STEAM education are some of those and those are just the beginning,” says Dr. Biden, “You can see how all these different ideas. It’s just about creativity.”

Meanwhile, the candidate himself is making headlines at an appearance at an auto plant in Detroit, confronting a worker on second amendment rights.

Dr. Biden didn’t have much insight into it.

“I’ve been on the trail since 8 o’clock this morning, I have not even spoken to my husband so that’s the way it goes,” says Dr. Biden, “I’ll talk to him later today.”

The former Second Lady feels Michiganders know what they are getting.

“You know I think voters know Joe Biden,” she says.

The Bidens are confident in the results Tuesday but, like the rest of Michigan, they may have to wait. Official results may not be tallied for a few days.

If Biden is declared a winner Tuesday night, there still will be no major public celebration as his rally in Cleveland was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.