Sault Ste. Marie softball sweeps past Pickford

PICKFORD - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils won a tightly contested battle in the first game of a softball doubleheader matchup with Pickford on Thursday, 2-1.

Sault Ste. Marie claimed the nightcap by an 11-5 final score.

In the first game, Pickford struck first in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of a Blue Devil error to take a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie’s Danica Bergeron would tie things up late in the game with a solo home run. The Blue Devils would push one more run across that inning to earn the victory.

Sault Ste. Marie travels to Charlevoix on Friday afternoon. Pickford (9-9) hosts Brimley on Monday, May 13.