Mesick tops Suttons Bay in nightcap to earn doubleheader sweep

MESICK - The Mesick Bulldogs erased an early four-run deficit to score an 8-7 non-conference win in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader with former league rival Suttons Bay on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs won game one, 14-1.

In the second game, the Bulldogs got on the board first with an RBI single by Jayden Simpson in the bottom of the first.

Suttons Bay responded with an offensive explosion in the second inning, plating five runs to take a 5-1 lead.

Mesick would come right back in the bottom half of the inning, scoring six runs themselves to take a 7-5 lead.

The Norsemen would tie things up in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs before the Bulldogs plated a run in the bottom of the fourth that would prove to be the game-winning run.

Mesick (14-7) takes on Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday, May 15. Suttons Bay (5-13) hosts Manistee Catholic Central on Friday.