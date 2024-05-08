Big Rapids sweeps Morley Stanwood on Senior Night

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals ran their winning streak to 12 games with a pair of CSAA wins over visiting Morley Stanwood on Wednesday, 11-0 and 18-3.

The games were played as part of “Senior Night” for the Cardinals, celebrating seniors Pharis Carroll, Zoe Taylor, Cailin Knoop and Marissa Warren.

The Cardinals were consistent at the plate in the first game, scoring three runs in the first inning, another three runs in the second and pair in the third to build a commanding lead on the way to the shutout victory.

They carried that offensive momentum over in the second game, plating 18 runs, and winning the game in three innings due to the mercy rule.

Big Rapids (17-1, 12-0 CSAA) travel to take on Grant on Thursday, May 9. Morley Stanwood (8-12, 4-10 CSAA) is next in action on Friday at Fremont.