Traverse City St. Francis girls soccer tops Charlevoix on rainy afternoon

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators solidified their spot atop the Lake Michigan Conference standings with a 3-1 league win over visiting Charlevoix on Tuesday.

The Gladiators (10-0-1, 8-0 LMC) clinched the conference title with the victory. They have just two conference games remaining, and lead Elk Rapids by two games, while owning the tiebreaker against the Elks, having defeated them twice already this season.

Lilianna David scored a pair of goals in the first half to stake the Gladiators to a 2-0 halftime advantage. She then assisted on Riley Collins goal early in the second half to extend the lead to 3-0.

Charlevoix got on the board with less than ten minutes to go, on a goal by Ava Boss, off of an assist by Agnes Edgren.

Traverse City St. Francis travels to Leland on Wednesday afternoon for a non-conference matchup of top ten ranked teams. Charlevoix (4-4, 2-3 LMC) will hit the road to take on rival Boyne City on Thursday.