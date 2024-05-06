Big Rapids girls soccer takes over first place in CSAA with win over Tri-County

BIG RAPIDS - In a battle of the two remaining unbeaten girls soccer teams in the Central State Activities Association, the Big Rapids Cardinals took over sole possession of first place with a 3-1 win over Tri-County on Monday night.

Ava Clapp opened the scoring for the Cardinals midway through the first half, when her crossing pass into the box was deflected in off of a Viking defender for the goal.

The Vikings even things up with less than ten minutes to play in the first half, when Rebecca Duvall converted a penalty that was awarded after a handball call against the Cardinals.

Hadley Fox and Maya Zilliox tallied goals in the second half to lead the Cardinals to victory.

Big Rapids (7-7-1, 6-0 CSAA) travels to take on Lakeview on Wednesday. Tri-County (10-5, 5-1 CSAA) will look to bounce back on the road at Chippewa Hills on Wednesday.