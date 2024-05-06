Big Rapids comes from behind to defeat Chippewa Hills

BIG RAPIDS - The Big Rapids Cardinals erased an early deficit to record a 5-2 victory over Chippewa Hills on Monday, in a makeup game from April 23, when lightning canceled the second game of a conference doubleheader.

The Warriors struck in the top of the first inning, plating a run to take an early 1-0 lead.

Tyler Geer held the Cardinals’ offense at bay until the fourth inning, when Big Rapids was able to take the lead on a two-run double by Mayson McNeilly.

An inning later, the Cardinals added to their lead with three more runs. McNeilly drove in two more with a base hit down the third base line.

Chippewa Hills would rally in the seventh inning, scoring a run, and loading the bases with one out, but Big Rapids was able to get the final two outs to escape with the win.

Big Rapids (14-2, 9-1 CSAA) hosts Morley Stanwood on Tuesday afternoon. Chippewa Hills (10-5-1, 6-4 CSAA) returns home to face Kent City on Tuesday.