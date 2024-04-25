Lions trade up to select Terrion Arnold at pick 24

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions had surprise in store for their hometown fans tonight, trading up five spots to shore up their secondary.

The Lions acquired the 24th pick and a 2025 7th rounder from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for the 29th pick and 73rd pick. With the 24th pick the Lions selected Terrion Arnold, a defensive back out of Alabama.

Arnold stands at 6 feet tall, weighing 189 pounds. He spent the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide. This past season the redshirt sophomore had 63 tackles, 5 interceptions, to go along with forced fumble and a sack. Arnold ran a 4.5 second 40-yard dash at the combine and is a terrific athlete to add to a young Detroit Lions secondary.