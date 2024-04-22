Sacred Heart and Beal City split non-conference baseball doubleheader

BEAL CITY - In an early season non-conference rivalry matchup, the Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish and Beal City Aggies played two very different games on Monday, with the Irish scoring a 15-1 win in game one, and Aggies bouncing back to earn the split in the nightcap with a 5-3 victory.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart wasted no time taking control in the first game, plating six runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a 5-inning mercy victory.

In the second contest, the Aggies were able to benefit from a number of early Sacred Heart fielding errors to build a 4-0 lead through the first two innings on their way to the win. The Aggies’ win snapped a 13-game Sacred Heart winning streak.

Advertisement

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (13-2) travels to take on Ashley in a Mid-State Conference matchup on Tuesday. Beal City (3-5) hosts Pine River in Highland Conference play on Tuesday.



