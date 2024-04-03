Grayling scores shutout victory over Houghton Lake in season opener

GRAYLING - The Grayling Vikings started a new season on the right foot, scoring early in the first half on the way to a 5-0 season-opening victory over visiting Houghton Lake on Wednesday evening.

Edith Boik scored a pair of goals in the contest, including what would prove to be the game-winning goal less than five minutes into the contest on a free kick.

Quincy Stirling recorded a goal and an assist for the Vikings, with Olivia Duba and Molly Wright also notching goals in the win.

The Vikings led 3-0 at halftime.

Emma Kuziel earned the victory in net for Grayling.

Grayling (1-0) returns to action right away, hosting Charlevoix in their first Lake Michigan Conference match of the season on Thursday night. Houghton Lake (0-1) travels to take on Big Rapids Crossroads in their Northern Michigan Soccer League opener on Tuesday, April 9.