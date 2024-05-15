Elk Rapids Ayva Johnstone inks letter of intent to Ferris State

ELK RAPIDS - One of the best tennis players in the state of Michigan, Ayva Johnstone signed her letter of intent to play tennis at Ferris State University for the next four years on Tuesday afternoon. Johnstone has qualified for states in all four years and has been named to the all-state squad in both her sophomore and junior year, (senior year is still happening). She has also been ranked first in Northern Michigan for the past two season, and is the 10th ranked girls player in the state according to Player Overview - Ayva Johnstone (tennisrecruiting.net).

Johnstone is grateful for everything that Elk Rapids has given her, and she is excited for the next step in her journey.

“It’s really special to me, I’ve been looking forward to this, I’m a little nervous, but I’m really excited too. It’s been one of my dreams and one of my goals since I was a little kid to play college tennis. So, I’m super happy and I’m super blessed to be able to say I can play for another four years on a college team.” Said Johnstone.

She will be studying business in the professional tennis management program at Ferris State.



