Michigan advances to their third straight Frozen Four with win over rival Michigan State

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO— The Michigan Wolverines advanced to their third straight Frozen Four on Sunday night with their 5-2 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Heading into the game, the Spartans led the season series 4-1, with four straight wins over the Wolverines. The most recent, in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Spartans took home the title for the first time with a 5-4 overtime victory. Sunday’s matchup was the programs’ 348th all-time meeting, but their first ever in the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday’s NCAA Regional Final game between the in-state rivals was as expected, fast-paced and physical.

First on the board was Spartans’ Gavin O’connell at the 6:20 mark in the first period on a power play.

The next goal, at 5:41 in the second period by the Wolverines’ Ethan Edwards.

The programs headed into the final period tied at one goal a piece. Michigan’s Marshall Warren lit the lamp at 6:29, followed by MSU’s Joey Larson on a power play at 10:26.

The game’s back-and-forth nature would take a turn with just over seven minutes of play left to go. Back-to-back goals by the Wolverines Dylan Duke and Gavin Brindley in just 12 seconds shifted the game’s momentum in Michigan’s favor.

State went on to pull goaltender Trey Augustine for extra manpower, but found no such luck on offense. With 2:19 left to play, the Spartans would find themselves down a man, and the Wolverines’ Dylan Duke found his second goal on the night and the fifth for his squad.

With the 5-2 win, the Wolverines lead the MSU-UofM all-time series 181-143-24.

They will play in the Frozen Four against top-seeded Boston College in Saint Paul on April 11 at 8:30 pm.