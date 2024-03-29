Ferris State splits home doubleheader with rival GVSU

BIG RAPIDS - In a pair of pitching duels, the Ferris State Bulldogs and Grand Valley State Lakers split a GLIAC softball doubleheader on Friday afternoon.

Ferris State won the first game 2-1, and the Lakers turned around and took the nightcap by the same 2-1 count.

The Bulldogs capitalized on a GVSU error in the third inning of game one to score both of their runs. Abby Meyer and Jadyn Joseph drove in the two Ferris State runs. Aryn Gallacher went the distance to earn the win in the circle, racking up four strikeouts while only allowing two hits and one walk.

The second game went to extra innings, with the Lakers getting an RBI single from MaryJane Goodman to earn the split. The Lakers grabbed the lead in the fourth inning, and held it until the bottom of the sixth, when Ferris’s Emma Gillard drove in a run with an RBI single to tie the game up.

GVSU’s Genesis Eggart limited the Bulldogs to just four hits to earn the victory. The Lakers’ offense had 13 hits in the nightcap.

Ferris State (14-15, 2-2 GLIAC) travels to Davenport for their first road games in conference on Saturday afternoon.