Ludington senior David Shillinger makes AP All-State team

Here is the 2024 Michigan Associated Press Division 2 All-State basketball team, which was selected by a panel of 15 sports writers:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Durral Brooks, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

ALL-STATE

Durral Brooks, Grand Raids Catholic Central, Sr.

Ayden Davis, Onsted, Sr.

Markus Blackwell, Warren Lincoln, Jr.

Jake Stephens, Chelsea, Sr.

Stevie Elam, Adrian, Jr.

Carson Vis, Grand Rapids South Christian, Jr.

Cam Thompson, Whitehall, Jr.

Braiden Whitaker, Dundee, Sr.

Joey Cabana, Chelsea, Sr.

Jaylan Ouwinga, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr.

David Shillinger, Ludington, Sr.

Josiah King, Benton Harbor, Sr.

Jalen Kampen, Parchment, Jr.

Lyna Brooks, Saginaw Arthur Hill, Sr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Taylor, Grand Rapids Christian

SECOND TEAM (nominees receiving at least two votes)

Braylon Frantz, St. Clair, Soph.

Dumanye Smith-Powe, Detroit University Prep, Jr.

Da’Kari Neely, Flint Kearsley, Sr.

Mike Phillips, Niles, Sr.

Xander Wedlow, Detroit University Prep, Sr.

Javontae Ross, Flint Powers, Sr.

Parker LePla, Goodrich, Jr.

Gavin Andres, Belding, Jr.

Graham Junge, Flat Rock, Jr.

COACHES

Justin Freeland, Midland Bullock Creek; Tony Davis, Saginaw Arthur Hill.

HONORABLE MENTION (nominees receiving one vote)

Bo Lincoln, Olivet, Sr.

Keyshawn Summerville, Lansing Sexton, Soph.

Gavin Grondin, Kingsford, Jr.

Nate Johnson, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr.

Gavin Espinoza, Croswell-Lexington, Sr.

Zander Nash, Imlay City, Jr.

COACH

Joe Corkran, Kearsley.

___

Voting panel: Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press; Brenden Welper from the Port Huron Times Herald; Ben Sanders, Hearald-Palladium, Benton Harbor; Tom Green, Huron Daily Tribune, Bad Axe; Josh VanDyke, Muskeon Chronicle; Eric Ingles, Jackson-Citizen Patriots.