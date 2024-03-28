DNR announces field trial in Alpena Co. for study of vaccinating deer against bovine tuberculosis

ALPENA COUNTY — A field study is underway in Alpena County to evaluate the delivery of an oral bovine tuberculosis (bTB) vaccine for wild deer.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is collaborating with Michigan State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service-Wildlife Services to explore the development of a new tool to manage bTB, which could help to further protect wildlife, livestock and the public from this disease.

”We are very excited to explore a potential new tool that can facilitate efforts towards the long-term goal of bTB eradication in Michigan,” said Melinda Cosgrove, laboratory scientist manager with the DNR.

Advertisement

Bovine tuberculosis is an infectious, zoonotic disease affecting both humans and animals. The disease is slow-growing and is primarily spread through respiratory secretions when infected animals expose uninfected animals by nose-to-nose contact or contaminate shared feed and water.

In Michigan’s bTB area (which includes Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties), the disease is established in the deer population, and it can be transmitted between deer and cattle.

Michigan has been working toward the eradication of bTB in deer for 30 years, and significant progress has been made by the DNR and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in reducing the prevalence of the disease and protecting deer and cattle health. However, while the level of disease in wild deer is low, it has remained steady for over a decade, prompting the need for new tools.