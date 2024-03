The Lake Superior State men’s basketball program (23-8) is set to face the (27-7) Ferris State Bulldogs in Tuesday night’s NCAA Midwest Regional Final.

This will be the programs’ third meeting of the season. The teams split meetings during the regular season. This is LSSU’s first appearance in the DII Sweet Sixteen.

To celebrate there will be a watch party on the LSSU campus hosted by the school’s student affairs. The details are in the graphic below:

LSSU Watch Party