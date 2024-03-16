Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart falls in state title game

EAST LANSING - The Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish fell to Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 79-59 in the division four state title game Saturday afternoon. The Irish fell behind in the second quarter and despite a valiant effort in the second half, they weren’t able to come back. The Irish were led by Grady Pieratt with 21 points, Noah Zeien had 14 points, and Aidan Halliday had 9.

This Sacred Heart squad broke the school record for wins in a single season, totaling 26 wins, they also only lost to two different schools, Cadillac, a D1 school, and to the state champs, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian.

Sacred Heart head coach, Justin Sherlock was extremely proud of his team after the game.

“We fought, we did the best we could, but, you know, Tri-Unity shot 60% from the field. That’s going to be hard to overcome and we knew that. I mean, we knew we had to keep the game under 70, under 60 to have a shot. We can’t score against their size inside at that level.” Said Sherlock. “Credit to them. I mean, they played hard, I think they’ve been here the last couple of years, so a lot of experience and but I love my guys. I’m proud of the effort they gave today.” Sherlock Said.

The Irish will return four of their starting five next season.



