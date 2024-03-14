Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart is headed to the state championship game!

EAST LANSING - The Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish are heading to the state championship game for the first time since 2006, after beating Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 51-33. The Irish were led by Noah Zeien with 19 points and Aidan Halliday had 11. The Irish had every single player on their roster make an appearance on the court at the Breslin Center.

They will play against Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian, a team that got the better of them this year by thirty points, Irish head coach Justin Sherlock said that it might have not been the greatest scheduling decision.

“Maybe not a good scheduling choice picking them on the road in the 2nd game of the year, but we learned a lot about ourselves, we want to challenge ourselves.” Said Sherlock

The game will tip off at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday at the Breslin Center.