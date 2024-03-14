McBain’s season comes to an end at the hands of Niles Brandywine

EAST LANSING - The McBain Ramblers 2023-24 season came to an end on Thursday afternoon as the Ramblers lost a heartbreaker 51-48 in overtime. McBain led for most of the game, but Brandywine hit a buzzer beater putback to send the game to Overtime where the Ramblers eventually lost.

Head Coach Bruce Koopman was proud of the way that his team was fired up from the opening tip.

“They came in here with a little hunger in their stomach so, I, having been down here myself and it’s an awe moment and I thought our kids got off the bus and came ready to play.” Said Koopman. “They astounded me by their resiliency because they could’ve just got caught up in the moment and they didn’t and they took a team that was had been here and been through this and battled right to the end.” Koopman said.

Koopman also talked about how much senior center Evan Haverkamp has meant to the program.

“He was tremendous, tremendous leader, tremendous player.”

McBain’s season comes to an end with a 25-3 record.