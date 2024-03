Doug Ingalls career at St. Ignace comes to an end as the Saints fall in state semis

EAST LANSING - The St. Ignace Saints fell to Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 60-53 in the state semifinals Thursday night. This one was a close game all the way until they end when Tri-Unity were able to knock down their free throws to secure the win.

Jonny Ingalls had a game high 31 points for the Saints, his father, Doug, has been the head coach at St. Ignace for the past 26 seasons, winning over 350 games.

The Saints season ends with a record of 21-7.