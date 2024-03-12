Central Michigan draft eligible prospects shine during Pro Day

MOUNT PLEASANT— Six Central Michigan Chippewas participated in their annual NFL Pro Day on Tuesday morning.

Among the bunch were wide receiver Kenny Brewer III, defensive lineman Jacques Bristol, offensive lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods, defensive lineman Robi Stuart, punter Jake Walrath, and defensive lineman Maurice White.

The prospects families and friends were in attendance, including some old teammates- who now find themselves in the NFL.

“Thomas Incoom, with the Denver Broncos, I feel like he molded me to be where I’m at today and actually take it seriously,” Bristol said.

This year’s NFL Draft is being hosted in Detroit and runs April 25 through 27.







