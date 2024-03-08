Watch all the Highlights from Sports Overtime on March 8

District titles were on the line Friday night across Northern Michigan.

The “Original Big Show” brought you action from seven girls basketball games, as well as the hockey state semi-finals. First games above 2nd games below!

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake City 47, Evart 30

Lake City took home a District crown, beating conference rival Evart. Evart finishes the season 19-5. Lake City faces another conference rival in Manton on Monday.

Manton 39, Mason County Central 28

Manton used the home court to their advantage to claim a District title Friday night. Mason County Central ends its 23-24 season 19-5. The Rangers meet Lake City on Monday.

Harbor Springs 47, Bark River-Harris 39

Harbor Springs powered past U.P. opponent Bark River-Harris. The Rams see another U.P. challenger on Monday as they take on West Iron County. Bark River-Harris ends the year 21-3.

Petoskey 31, Kingsley 27

Petoskey came out on top in a defensive battle Friday night in Petoskey. Kingsley finishes the year with a 17-7 mark. Petoskey now prepares for a Monday night game against Negaunee.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 57, Big Rapids Crossroads 21

The Irish dominated the Cougars Friday night. Sacred Heart will battle Brethren on Monday. Big Rapids Crossroads concludes their season at 18-6.

St. Ignace 74, Mackinaw City 33

The Saints were in control of the District title game, coming away with a convincing win. St. Ignace now faces Indian River Inland Lakes Monday night in Harbor Springs. Mackinaw City ends an impressive season 20-4.

Brimley 46, Maplewood Baptist 39

Brimley advanced to Regional action after a close game with Maplewood Baptist. The Bays get a home game Monday against Munising. Maplewood Baptist wraps up its season 18-4.

BOYS HOCKEY

East Grand Rapids 3, Traverse City Bay Reps 0

The Bay Reps bowed out of postseason play in the state semi-final matchup Friday in Plymouth. East Grand Rapids faces Cranbrook on Saturday for a state title.