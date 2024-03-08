Skip to Main
Bay Reps postseason run ends in MHSAA semifinals with loss to East Grand Rapids

Kennedy Broadwell
03/08/2024 8:38 PM EST

PLYMOUTH― The Traverse City Bay Reps fell to the East Grand Rapids Pioneers in the MHSAA hockey semifinals on Friday afternoon 3-0. The Reps were outshot on the day 25-19. In net for the Bay Reps was sophomore Thomas Boynton-Fisher, and for the Pioneers, senior Joe Green.

EGR recorded one goal per period by Oliver Owen (PP), James Albers, and JT LaMange (empty-netter), respectively.

This was the Bay Reps’ second time to the final four since head coach Mike Matteucci took over the program six seasons ago. This season’s Reps team was led by a core group of five seniors: Ethan Coleman, Larson Millar, Thomas Boynton-Fisher, Grant Lucas, and Ryan Lannen.

Hear from Matteucci and the seniors in the video above.

