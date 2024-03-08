Bay Reps postseason run ends in MHSAA semifinals with loss to East Grand Rapids

PLYMOUTH― The Traverse City Bay Reps fell to the East Grand Rapids Pioneers in the MHSAA hockey semifinals on Friday afternoon 3-0. The Reps were outshot on the day 25-19. In net for the Bay Reps was sophomore Thomas Boynton-Fisher, and for the Pioneers, senior Joe Green.

EGR recorded one goal per period by Oliver Owen (PP), James Albers, and JT LaMange (empty-netter), respectively.

This was the Bay Reps’ second time to the final four since head coach Mike Matteucci took over the program six seasons ago. This season’s Reps team was led by a core group of five seniors: Ethan Coleman, Larson Millar, Thomas Boynton-Fisher, Grant Lucas, and Ryan Lannen.

Hear from Matteucci and the seniors in the video above.