Lake Superior State’s men’s basketball season comes to an end at the hands of Wayne State

SAULT STE. MARIE - The #2 seed Lake Superior State University Lakers men’s basketball team hosted the #7 seed Wayne State University Warriors Wednesday night in GLIAC tournament action.

The Lakers were down by four at halftime, 35-31.

They made a run late in the game but lost 87-78.

Devin Womack led the Lakers in scoring with 17 points.

Warriors Rob Lee, Jr. led all scorers with 23 points.