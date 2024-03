HOUGHTON LAKE - The McBain Ramblers beat the Ithaca Yellowjackets 81-32 to advance to the regional final. The Ramblers had a 19-point lead at the half and exploded in the 2nd to get the big win. Every player on Mcbain’s roster got in the score book, with Clayton Heuker putting up a game-high 15 points and Claydon Ingleright putting in 14.

The Ramblers will face Sanford Meridian on Thursday at 7 for a spot in the state quarterfinals.