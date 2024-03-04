Seven local wrestlers win individual state championships over the weekend

DETROIT - A total of 63 wrestlers representing thirty local schools earned all-state honors at this past weekend’s MHSAA Individual State Wrestling Championships held at Ford Field in Detroit. Seven local athletes (five boys and two girls) took home state championships in their various weight classes and divisions. Another six wrestlers finished at state runners-up.

The individual state champions were Natalie Gibson from Chippewa Hills (105 lbs.) and Sunni LaFond from Gaylord (115 lbs.) on the girls side. For the boys, Gaylord and Charlevoix each produced a pair of state champions, with Zane Willobee (157 lbs.) and Ty Bensinger (190 lbs.) winning in division two for the Blue Devils and Brady Jess (175 lbs.) and Landon Swanson (215 lbs.) winning division four titles for the Rayders. Fremont’s Tee Ward was the other local individual state champion, taking home the crown at 138 pounds in division two.

The six individual runner-up finishes were produced by Traverse City West’s Matthew Quigley (113 lbs.), Gaylord’s Jaron Bensinger (126 lbs.), Reed City’s Wyatt Spalo (285 lbs.), Benzie Central’s Jacob Gillison (138 lbs.), Lakeview’s C.J. Copeland (190 lbs.) and Gladwin’s Tricia Pryzewski (105 lbs.).

Advertisement

Here is a list of the other all-state (top 8 finishers) in the various divisions/weight classes from this weekend’s competitions:

DIVISION ONE BOYS: Grady Rousse, Traverse City Central, 150 lbs.

DIVISION TWO BOYS: Noah Webster, Mt. Pleasant, 120 lbs. & Luke Phillips, Cadillac, 165 lbs.

DIVISION THREE BOYS: Carter Johnson, Reed City, 106 lbs., Brady Demory, Gladwin, 106 lbs., Tyler Sheeran, Traverse City St. Francis, 120 lbs., Hunter Sanford, Mason County Central, 120 lbs., Gavyn Merchant, Kingsley, 132 lbs., Jon Pearson, Kingsley, 132 lbs., Tyler Geer, Chippewa Hills, 144 lbs., Jose Luis Andaverde, Hart, 144 lbs., Eli Roe, Beaverton, 150 lbs., Xander Kartes, Ogemaw Heights, 157 lbs., Josue Salgado Velazquez, Hart, 157 lbs., Hunter Fagon-Moyer, Reed City, 165 lbs., Anthony Schultz, Central Montcalm, 175 lbs., Alex Hicks, Hart, 175 lbs., Holden Hollingshead, Clare, 175 lbs., Maximus Goethels, Kingsley, 190 lbs., Jake Huspen, Grayling, 190 lbs., Logan Malonen, Grayling, 285 lbs., & Waylon Lingeman, Central Montcalm, 285 lbs.

Advertisement

DIVISION FOUR BOYS: Stephen Priese, Hesperia, 106 lbs., Dayne Gillison, Benzie Central, 113 lbs., Cameron Perez, Lakeview, 132 lbs., Blake Sayer, Hesperia, 132 lbs., Nathan Higgins, Benzie Central, 132 lbs., Skyler Stalbaum, Hesperia, 144 lbs., Dalton Geetings, Benzie Central, 150 lbs., Tyrone Brouillet, Benzie Central, 157 lbs., Jax Lipnitz, St. Ignace, 157 lbs., Sam Vyner, Whittemore-Prescott, 165 lbs., Isaac Paull, Rogers City, 175 lbs., Landen Johnson, Lakeview, 175 lbs., Trevor Streeter, Charlevoix, 190 lbs., Andrew Baldwin, Pine River, 215 lbs., Lane Sanchez, Benzie Central, 215 lbs., Ben Matter, Charlevoix, 215 lbs., & Caleb Gepford, Pine River, 285 lbs.