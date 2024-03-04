Boyne City ousts Grayling in district opener

PETOSKEY - After losing both regular season matchups in Lake Michigan Conference play, the Boyne City Ramblers got their revenge in the opening round of district play, eliminating Grayling 49-34 on Monday evening.

The Vikings started fast, taking a 17-12 lead after one quarter of play, but the Ramblers turned that around in the second quarter, taking a 25-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Braydin Noble scored ten of her team-high 14 points in the second half to lead the Ramblers to the win. Teammate Addison Burns chipped in with 13 for Boyne City. Makayla Watkins led Grayling with 11 points.

Boyne City (10-13) draws host Petoskey in a district semifinal matchup on Wednesday night at 5:30.



