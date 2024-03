KINGSLEY - The Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils took down the Kingsley Stags 36-29 to advance to the district final against Boyne City on Friday night. The Blue Devils trailed at halftime but came back in the third quarter to propel them to the win.

Sault Ste. Marie will take on Boyne City on Friday at Sault Ste. Marie, while Kingsley’s season comes to an end with a 11-12 record.