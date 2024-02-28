Traverse City Central falls in tightly-contested regional final to Midland

MIDLAND - The Traverse City Central Trojans could not quite dig themselves out of an early hole, as they fell to Midland in a division two hockey regional final 4-3 on Wednesday evening.

The Trojans trailed by three goals midway through the second period when Arthur McManus got them on the board.

The Chemics would respond to push the lead back to three goals at 4-1 at the end of the second period.

Traverse City Central would net a pair of third period goals to pull within one with less than a minute to play, but they were unable to complete the comeback to force overtime.

The Trojans conclude their season with a 13-14 overall record. Midland advances to face Saginaw Heritage in a state quarterfinal on Saturday.