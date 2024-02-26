Elk Rapids pulls away for district-opening win over Mancelona

CHARLEVOIX - In a district-opening matchup of conference champions, the Elk Rapids Elks used a massive third quarter scoring barrage to eliminate Mancelona 69-43 on Monday night.

The Lake Michigan Conference champion Elks outscored the Ironmen 27-10 in the third quarter to take a 58-33 lead into the fourth quarter. Haven Somers scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the Elks’ scoring outburst.

In addition to Somers, Elk Rapids’ Max Ward scored 13 points, Noah Hilley added 12 and Owen Spencer pitched in with 10. Ryan Naumcheff led Mancelona in scoring with a 10-point effort.

The Ski Valley Conference champion Ironmen see their season come to a close with a 17-6 record.

Elk Rapids advances to face host Charlevoix in a district semifinal on Wednesday night. The winner with face the winner of East Jordan and Harbor Springs in the District Final on Friday evening.