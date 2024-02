MIDLAND - The Traverse City Central Trojans beat the Mid-Michigan Raptors 9-1 in the regional semifinal as they advance to the regional final. The Trojans had eight different scorers for their nine goals as they now extend their winning streak to four games.

Traverse City will take on the winner of Midland Dow vs Midland in the regional final on February 28th, as the Raptors season comes to an end.