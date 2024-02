MANCELONA - The Charlevoix Rayders beat the Mancelona Ironmen 65-37 on Thursday night as both teams closed out their regular seasons. Joe Gaffney had a game-high 25 points for Charlevoix and Aiden Dixon had a team-high 11 points for Mancelona.

Charlevoix ends the regular season with a 17-5 record, they’ll play the winner of Elk Rapids and Mancelona in the district semifinal, Mancelona ends the regular season with a 17-5 record as well.