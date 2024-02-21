Mason County Central records big WMC crossover win over Fremont

SCOTTVILLE - The Mason County Central Spartans girls used a big first quarter to open up a lead on their way to an impressive 59-50 West Michigan Conference crossover victory over Lakes Division-leading Fremont on Wednesday.

The Spartans jumped out to a 21-12 lead after the first eight minutes of play, expanding that lead to 38-25 at the half. The Packers closed the gap in the third quarter, pulling within five points late before Mallory Miller hit a three just before the third quarter buzzer to give the Spartans a 50-42 edge heading into the final frame.

Miller led Mason County Central with an 18-point night. Eva Hradel added 13 points, and Riley Mast chipped in with 10. Fremont’s Riley Chase led all scorers with 19 points on the night.

Mason County Central (16-4) hosts Hesperia on Friday night. Fremont (15-4) will return home to face Manistee on Friday night.