Mancelona claims Ski Valley co-championship with win over Bellaire

BELLAIRE - In another hard-fought battle between the two top teams in the Ski Valley Conference, the Mancelona Ironmen used a big third quarter to turn the tide and earn a 54-52 victory over Bellaire on Tuesday night.

The win moved Mancelona into a tie with the Eagles for first place in the Ski Valley Conference, although the Ironmen won both meetings this season, topping the Eagles by a single point back in mid-January.

Bellaire jumped out to a 10-point lead in first quarter, 24-14, and they took a 33-31 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Ironmen carried the momentum from their second quarter surge to outscore the Eagles 17-8 in the third quarter and take a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

Aiden Dixon led the way for the Ironmen with a 15-point night. Jackson Bennett and Tavin Morgan each chipped in with 11 points for Mancelona. Jayden Hanson was the standout on the night for Bellaire, scoring 23 points, with 20 of those points came in the first half.

Mancelona (17-4, 14-2 Ski Valley) closes out their regular season schedule with a home game against Charlevoix on Thursday night. Bellaire (17-4, 14-2 Ski Valley) will host Roscommon on Thursday night in their final tune-up before district play begins next week.