SAULT STE. MARIE― The Pickford Panthers boys basketball second lost of the season last Friday dropped them out of the D-4 MHSAA rankings.

Tonight, they hope to regain some momentum back heading into the playoffs in a few weeks as they travel to play D-2. 9-9, Sault Ste Marie Blue Devils.

The game was 17-17 after the first quarter. 36-33 at half with the Blue Devils on top. 55-48 with the Soo up. Then the Blue Devils poured it on in the fourth winning 79-59.