Elk Rapids maintains spot atop Lake Michigan Conference with win over Grayling

ELK RAPIDS - The Elk Rapids Elks jumped out to an early lead, and did not look back in recording a 61-37 Lake Michigan Conference victory over Grayling on Tuesday night.

The Elks, who dropped into a tie for first place in the Lake Michigan Conference when they fell to Harbor Springs last week, bounced back by defeating a Viking team that narrowly lost to the Rams late last week. Harbor Springs also won on Tuesday night, meaning that the Elks and Rams remain tied for first in the conference race.

The Elks used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to break the game open, building an 11-point lead after one quarter of play, and expanding that to a 20-point bulge (31-11) at halftime.

Kendall Standfest led the way for the Elks, scoring 18 points. She was joined in double figures by teammates Morgan Bergquist (16) and Hunter Shellenbarger (10).

Grayling’s Makayla Watkins scored a team-high 17 points, with Emma Kuziel adding 14.

Elk Rapids (14-2, 9-1 Lake Michigan) hosts Charlevoix on Friday night. Grayling (7-8, 4-5 Lake Michigan) returns home on Friday to take on Traverse City St. Francis.