Reed City blitzes Clare for non-conference win

REED CITY - The Reed City Coyotes put on an impressive defensive performance on Monday night, stifling Clare in a 48-11 non-conference victory on Monday evening.

The Coyotes held the Pioneers, who had won 11 of their previous 12 games, to just two made field goals for the entire game. Reed City held Clare to just three free throws in the first half, as they built a dominating 28-3 lead.

Molly Bowman led the way for the Coyotes, notching 18 points on the night. Casey Terryn chipped in with 11 points.

Reed City (8-7) hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Saturday. Clare (11-4) will look to bounce back when they host Pinconning on Friday night.