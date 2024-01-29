Inland Lakes lights up scoreboard in win over Mackinaw City

INDIAN RIVER - The Inland Lakes Bulldogs matched their season high for points in a game, as they put up 87 in an 87-52 win over visiting Mackinaw City on Monday night.

Connor Wallace led the Bulldogs with 26 points on the night, scoring 17 of those points in the second half. Sam Schoonmaker nearly matched his output, pouring in 25 points of his own, 21 of which came in the second half. Aidan Fenstermaker chipped in with 18 for Inland Lakes.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter (23-13), and built that to a 17-point bulge at halftime (42-25).

The Comets were paced by Lucas Bergstrom’s 26-point effort. Trystan Swanson added 20 for Mackinaw City.

Inland Lakes (8-6) has won four of their last five games. They travel to Forest Area on Wednesday evening. Mackinaw City (8-6) will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they host Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.