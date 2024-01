CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings undefeated season came to an end on Tuesday evening as they fell to the Whitehall Vikings 58-56. It was a back and forth game that came down to the final seconds. Cadillac’s Charlie Howell had a game-high 29 points in the loss.

The Vikings are now 11-1 on the season and will host Dearborn Fordson on Saturday.