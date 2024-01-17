Traverse City West has big offensive performance in non-conference win

MANISTEE - The Traverse City West Titans set a new high-water mark for the season, as they posted 63 points in their convincing 63-35 victory over Manistee on Wednesday.

The Titans scored in double figures in each of the four quarters, highlighted by a 22-point second quarter that helped them build a 36-12 halftime advantage.

Grace Bohrer led the Titans on offense with a 14-point performance. Madyson Sebela added 12 for Traverse City West. Jayna Edmondson led Manistee in scoring with 12 points as well.

Traverse City West (3-7) travels to Petoskey on Thursday night. Manistee (4-4) is off until Tuesday, Jan. 23 when they host Muskegon Oakridge.