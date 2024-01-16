Grayling outlasts Kalkaska for Lake Michigan Conference victory

KALKASKA - The Grayling Vikings erased an early deficit to earn a hard-fought 48-38 conference victory over Kalkaska on Tuesday night.

The Blazers started off hot, opening up leads of 8-2 and 10-4 early in the first quarter, but the Vikings were able to come from behind to score the win.

Maddox Mead paced the Viking offense with 13 points. Tristan Demlow chipped in with 10 points for Grayling.

Grayling (6-4, 2-2 Lake Michigan Conference) hosts Traverse City St. Francis on Friday. Kalkaska (1-9, 0-4 LMC) travels to Harbor Springs on Friday night.